Trump voices frustration with Putin over Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . United States President Donald Trump has expressed on Tuesday disappointment with Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, hinting that his administration may take measures aimed at reducing casualties.

"I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live," United States President Donald Trump said in an interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show. And this wasn't the only thing he talked about.

While stressing that Washington would support Ukraine's security and warning of further sanctions if peace efforts stall, Trump also dismissed concerns about growing alignment between Russia and China, asserting confidence in United States military strength.

"I am not concerned at all. We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me," President Donald Trump added. Of course, if you want to learn more about what he said, you can check out the full interview below.