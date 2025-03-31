Trump "very angry" and "pissed off" with Putin after remarks about Zelensky

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . United States President Donald Trump has expressed his anger over recent remarks made by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Sunday, Trump described feeling "very angry" and "pissed off" after Putin questioned Zelensky's credibility and suggested a transitional government for Ukraine, a move seen as undermining Zelensky's leadership. You can read about Putin's proposal here.

Trump, who typically refrains from criticizing the Russian leader, emphasized that Putin's comments were counterproductive. In response, Trump stated that he would consider imposing secondary tariffs on Russian oil if Moscow fails to negotiate an end to the conflict.