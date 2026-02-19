Trump urges Starmer to reconsider handing Chagos Islands to Mauritius: "It is a big mistake"

HQ

US President Donald Trump has warned UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer against handing the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, calling the move a "big mistake." In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Britain risked losing control of strategically vital territory, particularly Diego Garcia, which hosts a joint US-UK military base.

His comments mark a shift in tone after previously describing the agreement as the "best" deal available to Starmer, and come just a day after the US State Department voiced support for the plan. Under the deal, Britain would transfer sovereignty of the archipelago while leasing Diego Garcia for 99 years to maintain military operations.

The issue has drawn political backlash in the UK and renewed debate over the islands' future, as well as the rights of displaced Chagossians. Britain maintains the agreement is the only way to secure the long-term future of the military base, while critics argue it risks undermining strategic and historical interests...