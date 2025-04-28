English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump urges Russia to halt attacks, suggests Zelensky may consider ceding Crimea

Trump hints at a potential peace deal with Ukraine, but his stance on Crimea raises concerns across Europe.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Sunday, President Donald Trump urged Russia to halt its attacks on Ukraine and hinted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might be open to ceding Crimea as part of a peace agreement with Moscow.

Trump criticized the current administration's handling of Crimea and suggested that the issue was a result of past US leadership under Obama and Biden. His remarks came after a meeting with Zelensky in Rome, where the two discussed efforts to revive peace talks.

However, European leaders and Ukrainian officials have raised concerns, particularly over United States proposals that may require Ukraine to relinquish more territory to Russia. As pressure mounts, Unites States officials stress the urgency of achieving a resolution.

Trump urges Russia to halt attacks, suggests Zelensky may consider ceding Crimea
Donald Trump // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineUnited States


Loading next content