The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Sunday, President Donald Trump urged Russia to halt its attacks on Ukraine and hinted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might be open to ceding Crimea as part of a peace agreement with Moscow.

Trump criticized the current administration's handling of Crimea and suggested that the issue was a result of past US leadership under Obama and Biden. His remarks came after a meeting with Zelensky in Rome, where the two discussed efforts to revive peace talks.

However, European leaders and Ukrainian officials have raised concerns, particularly over United States proposals that may require Ukraine to relinquish more territory to Russia. As pressure mounts, Unites States officials stress the urgency of achieving a resolution.