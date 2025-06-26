English
Trump urges Israel to drop Netanyahu trial

The United States President called for the Israeli leader's charges to be canceled, calling him a hero and likening his trial to a political witch hunt.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. United States President Donald Trump has called on Israel to cancel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial or issue a full pardon, praising the Israeli leader as a hero who has served his country with distinction.

"Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State (of Israel)," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, noting that he was just informed of Netanyahu's court appearance.

Trump compared Netanyahu's case to politically motivated prosecutions he claims to face in the United States. Meanwhile, the comments were met with criticism from Israeli opposition figures, who warned against foreign interference in legal affairs.

Trump and Netanyahu // Shutterstock

