Trump urges Israel to avoid further strikes on Iranian energy sites

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Donald Trump has urged Israel not to carry out further attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure, as the conflict with Iran drives up global energy prices.

The warning came after tit-for-tat strikes hit major facilities, including damage to Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial hub, which processes around a fifth of the world's liquefied natural gas. "Iran has weaponised energy for decades. Israel clearly sent a warning," Hegseth said.

The escalation has intensified concerns over a potential global energy shock and wider economic fallout. Trump said he had directly asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt such attacks, while also ruling out sending additional US ground troops to the region.

"I ​told him, 'Don't do that', and he won't do that," he told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday.