Trump urges Iranians to "keep protesting" and "take over" institutions as "help is on its way"

HQ

United States President Donald Trump has publicly urged Iranians to continue protesting and to seize control of state institutions, declaring that "help is on its way" in a forceful message posted on his Truth Social platform.

Addressing "Iranian patriots," Trump called on demonstrators to keep protesting and to document the identities of those responsible for violence against civilians. He said all meetings with Iranian officials had been canceled until the killing of protesters stops, warning that perpetrators would "pay a big price."

Trump did not clarify what he meant by help being on its way, leaving the message deliberately ambiguous. The post ended with the slogan "MIGA," echoing his broader foreign policy rhetoric as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to rise.

Trump on Truth Social:

Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP