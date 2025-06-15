Trump urges end to Israel-Iran conflict after call with Putin

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. United States President Donald Trump called for a halt to the violence between Israel and Iran following a recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The call (between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin) lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end," Trump said on Truth Social.
The two leaders focused mainly on Middle East issues, agreeing that hostilities should cease, while also touching on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated United States President Donald Trump on his 79th birthday.