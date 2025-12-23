Trump unveils "Trump-class" battleships in bid to expand naval power as part of "Golden Fleet"

HQ

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced plans to build a new class of battleships dubbed the "Trump-class", saying the vessels would be larger, faster and far more powerful than any warships previously operated by the United States.

"Trump-class" battleships

Speaking in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said the programme would begin with two battleships as part of an expanded "Golden Fleet", with the long-term goal of building between 20 and 25 vessels to strengthen US sea power.

US Navy Secretary John Phelan said the project would result in more naval firepower and tonnage under construction than at any point in history. He added that parts of the ships would be manufactured across all 50 states, framing the initiative as both a military and industrial push.

As part of "Golden Fleet"

According to Phelan, the battleships would carry the largest guns ever mounted on US warships and be equipped with nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missiles. The first vessel is expected to be christened the USS Defiant.

Trump also said the Golden Fleet plan includes expanding other naval assets, such as a new class of smaller, more agile frigates, as the administration seeks to reinforce American dominance at sea. For more info, you can check out the video below.