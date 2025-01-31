Trump unveils new social media account to challenge fake news

HQ

The Trump administration has launched a new social media account designed to hold the media accountable for what it claims is fake news. The Rapid Response 47 account on X, debuted with a message supporting the president's America First agenda, promising to push back against what it calls biased and misleading narratives from the media. This move, according to a senior GOP strategist, signals tough times for news outlets that Trump has long criticised. The president has often clashed with media organisations, labelling them as purveyors of fake news, and the new account might be seen as an extension of this battle. The launch comes just a week after Trump's second term began, with his team saying it's good news for Americans but bad news for the fake news media.

Shutterstock

