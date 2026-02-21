Trump unleashes 10% GLOBAL tariff in clash with the Supreme Court: "I want to be a good boy"

HQ

Donald Trump signed an order late Friday imposing a 10% tariff on imports from nearly every country, hours after the Supreme Court of the United States blocked his previous attempt to enact sweeping duties. The temporary measure will take effect on 24 February.

Invoking section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 (a provision never before used) Trump framed the decision as a response to what he described as serious economic imbalances. The law allows tariffs of up to 15% for a maximum of 150 days without congressional approval.

In pointed remarks from the White House, Trump accused the six justices who ruled against him of being a "disgrace to the nation," while praising dissenters Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. He directed particular criticism at Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, both previously appointed during his presidency.

Canada and Mexico are exempt under the North American trade framework, alongside selected food products and critical minerals. The escalation opens a new confrontation between the executive branch and the judiciary, and raises fresh uncertainty for global trade partners...