Trump unhappy with Netanyahu over strikes after ceasefire agreement

Trump expressed frustration with both Israel and Iran just hours after brokering a new ceasefire.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. United States President Donald Trump has voiced strong criticism against Israel for launching immediate airstrikes following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Here's what Trump said:


  • "I didn't like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal. They didn't have to unload and I didn't like the fact that the retaliation was very strong."

  • "In all fairness, Israel unloaded a lot, and now I hear Israel just went out because they felt it was violated by one rocket that didn't land anywhere. That's not what we want."

  • "Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before. The biggest load that we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel."

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was displeased with the scale and timing of Israel's military response, which he claimed undermined the truce. He also accused both sides of acting recklessly, with Iran denying any provocation and Israel citing violations.

If you'd like to explore the conflict in chronological order, check out the videos below:


  1. United States begins partial withdrawal of personnel from Middle East.

  2. Israel strikes Iran in escalating conflict over nuclear capabilities.

  3. Iran strikes back at Israel in escalating conflict over nuclear capabilities.

  4. Israel-Iran conflict escalates as Trump calls for Iran's unconditional surrender.

  5. Trump on entering Israel-Iran conflict: "I may or may not do it".

  6. Trump offers Iran final window for nuclear deal.

  7. United States enters Israel-Iran conflict.

  8. Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - April 7, 2025: United States President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House in Washington DC // Shutterstock

