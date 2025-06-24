Trump unhappy with Netanyahu over strikes after ceasefire agreement

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . United States President Donald Trump has voiced strong criticism against Israel for launching immediate airstrikes following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Here's what Trump said:



"I didn't like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal. They didn't have to unload and I didn't like the fact that the retaliation was very strong."



"In all fairness, Israel unloaded a lot, and now I hear Israel just went out because they felt it was violated by one rocket that didn't land anywhere. That's not what we want."



"Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before. The biggest load that we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel."



Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was displeased with the scale and timing of Israel's military response, which he claimed undermined the truce. He also accused both sides of acting recklessly, with Iran denying any provocation and Israel citing violations.

If you'd like to explore the conflict in chronological order, check out the videos below:

