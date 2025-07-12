Trump travels to Texas flood area, supports government's handling of disaster response

HQ

The latest news on the United States . United States President Donald Trump visited the flood-ravaged Hill Country region of Texas on Friday, calling the emergency response an "incredible job" despite ongoing criticism over delayed warnings and budget cuts.

Trump reacted with anger when a reporter noted that some families were frustrated over the timing of the warnings: "I think everyone did an incredible job under the circumstances. I don't know who you are, but only a very evil person would ask a question like that."

The visit comes as search crews continue to look for missing residents following one of the deadliest natural disasters of his second term. Questions remain over the lack of early-warning systems and the impact of federal spending cuts on disaster readiness.