Trump to Zelensky: Accept Putin's terms or "be destroyed"

HQ

New sources say (via The Financial Times) that the behind-closed-doors encounter at the White House last week saw the United States president press the Ukrainian leader to seek a settlement with Russia or face annihilation. The United States president reportedly echoed Moscow's talking points after speaking with the Russian leader, and urged territorial concessions in the east. Zelensky, while realistic about the outcome, supported the idea of halting the conflict along current front lines, calling it a first step toward dialogue. Yet, the Ukrainian president departed Washington without the long-range missiles he had hoped for. What do you think about this? Of course, for the full report, you can check out the coverage from the Financial Times at the following link. Go!