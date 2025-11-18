Trump to welcome Saudi crown prince with offer of fighter jets

HQ

Trump will host Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince on Tuesday in a visit set to advance negotiations on F-35 fighter jets and a range of major United States-Saudi business deals. It marks MBS's first trip to the United States since the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

The White House plans a full day of meetings, with Trump aiming to capitalize on a $600 billion Saudi investment pledge and expand cooperation in defense, technology, manufacturing and nuclear energy.

Trump signaled that the United States is ready to move forward with Riyadh's request for 48 F-35s, a shift that could reshape the military balance in the Middle East and challenge Washington's long-standing commitment to Israel's military edge.