Trump to visit Texas flood zone as rescue efforts shift from rescue to recovery

HQ

The latest news on the United States . As emergency crews in Texas pivot from rescue to recovery efforts after days of relentless flooding, United States President Donald Trump has announced a visit to the disaster zone alongside Melania this Friday.

Both intend to visit the disaster site in Kerr County, but said they didn't "want to get in anyone's way." "That's what happens. A president goes and everyone is focused [on them]. I don't want anyone to focus on us," Trump said, adding that the situation was "tragic."

The search continues for those still unaccounted for near Camp Mystic, where several campers and staff remain missing. With water levels now receding, authorities face the grim task of assessing the full scope of destruction. The death toll has already surpassed 100.