Trump to speak with Putin this week in ceasefire push

With airstrikes still pounding Ukrainian cities and Russian troops advancing near Kursk, United States President Donald Trump is set to speak with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in an effort to broker a temporary ceasefire.

The 30-day truce, already accepted by Ukraine, hinges on Moscow's willingness to pause its offensive—a prospect clouded by its insistence on NATO exclusion and territorial control. All this while European leaders discuss peacekeeping deployments.

Trump, who has openly voiced frustration with Kyiv, now faces a critical test: whether his diplomatic overtures can translate into de-escalation, or whether the battlefield will dictate the outcome. For now, it remains to be seen if Putin is willing to compromise.