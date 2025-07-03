Trump to speak with Putin ahead of potential call with Zelensky

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . United States President Donald Trump is set to hold a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, in what marks a high-stakes moment for United States foreign policy.

"Will be speaking to President Putin of Russia at 10:00 A.M. Thank you!" United States President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. However, he did not specify what they would discuss, so we'll need to wait and see.

A follow-up call with Zelensky is also on the table, reportedly focused on the recent disruption in US weapons support. Kyiv has signaled alarm over the delay, particularly given increased Russian military pressure and the growing need for air defense systems.