Trump to sign executive order banning transgender female athletes from competing in women's sports

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order this Wednesday that will prevent transgender female athletes, those who were assigned male at birth, from competing in women's or girls' sporting events.

The order, expected to be signed at a ceremony, marks a continuation of the Trump administration's push to redefine how the federal government handles transgender rights. This follows an executive order issued last month that sought to define sex as strictly male or female on official documents like passports.

The new policy comes on the heels of growing support among some voters for limiting transgender rights, especially in sports. Despite the relatively low number of transgender athletes competing, the issue has become a political hot-button topic, drawing attention across the country. According to experts, the real impact on transgender athletes is unclear, but the ongoing controversy seems to be fuelled more by perception than actual participation.

The order will also influence the interpretation of Title IX, which historically aimed to create gender equity in sports, with critics arguing that it could undermine opportunities for transgender people. How this will affect the future of transgender participation in sports remains to be seen.