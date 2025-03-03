Trump to set exact tariff levels for Mexico and Canada on Tuesday

HQ

President Donald Trump will finalise tariff levels for Mexico and Canada on Tuesday, with his administration suggesting the originally planned 25% rate may be subject to change (via Reuters).

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick acknowledged the fluidity of the situation, emphasising that while tariffs are certain and will be implemented as planned, their exact figures and potential exemptions remain a matter of negotiation.

The decision follows a week of mixed signals from Trump, who previously floated an April 2 deadline before reaffirming the Tuesday implementation. Meanwhile, Trump also plans to double tariffs on Chinese goods unless Beijing halts fentanyl trafficking into the United States. For now, it remains to be seen how these trade measures will unfold.