Trump to join emergency security briefing after Israeli strikes on Iran

The White House confirms the president will attend a National Security Council meeting amid rising Middle East tensions.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Trump is set to participate in a security briefing on Friday morning, following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Friday, the White House said.

The Unites States administration has emphasized it was not involved in the operation, while reaffirming its focus on safeguarding American personnel in the region. With regional diplomacy now in flux, talks previously planned with Tehran are also in question.

WASHINGTON - January 30 2025: President Donald Trump speaks at a White House press briefing after a Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Airlines flight 5342 by DCA airport // Shutterstock

