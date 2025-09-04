Gamereactor

Trump to host tech giants at White House dinner without Musk

High-profile meeting in the Rose Garden leaves out one notable figure.

The latest news on the United States. President Donald Trump is preparing to host some of the most influential figures in technology at a White House dinner this Thursday, with leaders from Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Oracle and other major firms set to attend.

The gathering, held in the Rose Garden, is part of a broader push on artificial intelligence education and innovation, with several executives (such as Bill Gates, Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg) expected to join a new task force led by First Lady Melania Trump.

While the guest list features a wide range of industry powerhouses, one absence stands out: Elon Musk, a former ally of Trump who split from the president earlier this year. It remains to be seen what role this meeting will play, so stay tuned for further updates.

On Nov 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas, President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk viewed SpaceX's 6th Starship test flight. Musk now heads the Department of Government Efficiency with Vivek Ramaswamy // Shutterstock

