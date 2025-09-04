Trump to host tech giants at White House dinner without Musk

HQ

The latest news on the United States . President Donald Trump is preparing to host some of the most influential figures in technology at a White House dinner this Thursday, with leaders from Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Oracle and other major firms set to attend.

The gathering, held in the Rose Garden, is part of a broader push on artificial intelligence education and innovation, with several executives (such as Bill Gates, Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg) expected to join a new task force led by First Lady Melania Trump.

While the guest list features a wide range of industry powerhouses, one absence stands out: Elon Musk, a former ally of Trump who split from the president earlier this year. It remains to be seen what role this meeting will play, so stay tuned for further updates.