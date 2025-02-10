Trump to announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs on Monday

HQ

In his latest move to reshape United States trade policy, Donald Trump announced that all steel and aluminum imports will now face an additional 25% tariff on top of existing duties, marking a major escalation in his economic agenda.

In a recent interview aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl, Trump revealed that the new tariffs would be officially announced Monday, with further reciprocal tariffs coming later in the week to match the rates imposed by other countries.

The decision raises questions about existing trade exemptions for key suppliers such as Canada, Mexico, and the European Union, while industry leaders brace for potential retaliatory measures. Steel production in the United States previously saw a boost under Trump's first round of tariffs but later declined due to global market shifts, particularly with China's dominance.

With Trump also pressuring Canada and Mexico to step up border security or face additional trade penalties by March 1, tensions among the United States' closest economic allies are reaching new highs. For now, it remains to be seen how global markets and trading partners will respond to Trump's latest tariff strategy.