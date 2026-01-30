Trump threatens to place 50% tariffs to all aircraft manufactured in Canada

HQ

The President of the United States of a America, Donald Trump, is making new threats to Canada. This time there might be 50% tariffs to all aircraft manufactured in Canada, as reported by Finnish YLE. Another threat involves decertifying aircraft from a company called Bombardier.

Why is Trump angry? It's because Canada has not yet accepted all the models of a U.S. company called Gulfstream. But... some models have already been accepted. This raises a few important questions: can the U.S. president put sanctions to aircraft import, and what would this "decertifying" actually mean?

The U.S. is currently using hundreds of aircraft made by Bombardier. Not being able to use any of them would prove to be... problematic.

This is how Donald Trump said it in Truth Social.

Based on the fact that Canada has wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 Jets, one of the greatest, most technologically advanced airplanes ever made, we are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all Aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified, as it should have been many years ago. Further, Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process. If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

DONALD J. TRUMP

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA