Trump threatens to "obliterate" Iran's energy grid if there isn't ceasefire "shortly"

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US President Donald Trump has threatened to "obliterate" Iran's energy infrastructure, including power plants and oil facilities, if a ceasefire is not reached "shortly," despite simultaneously claiming progress in ongoing talks.

In a social media post, Trump said the US could target critical sites such as oil wells and Kharg Island (a key hub for global crude exports) if Tehran refuses to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept proposed terms.

Iran has rejected US proposals as "unrealistic," while continuing missile attacks across the region. Officials including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that any deployment of US ground troops would trigger a forceful response.

The escalating rhetoric has rattled global markets, with oil prices heading toward a record monthly rise amid fears of a broader regional war. Analysts warn that potential US plans to seize strategic assets like Kharg Island could mark a major escalation.