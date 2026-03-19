Trump threatens to "massively blow up" the South Pars gasfield "with power Iran has never seen"

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Donald Trump has threatened to "massively blow up" Iran's South Pars gasfield if Tehran continues targeting energy facilities in Qatar, marking a sharp escalation in rhetoric as tensions spread across the Middle East.

The warning follows Israeli strikes on the shared gasfield between Iran and Qatar, which triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran on regional energy infrastructure, including liquefied natural gas facilities. The developments have intensified fears over global supply disruptions, pushing oil and gas prices even higher.

South Pars field // Shutterstock

"If Tehran chose to retaliate, the United States... will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen," Trump said (via The Guardian), underlining Washington's willingness to intervene directly.

The South Pars gas field is the Iranian portion of the world's largest natural gas reservoir, situated in the Persian Gulf. It is an immense offshore gas condensate field that Iran shares with Qatar, which holds the larger portion known as the North Dome or North Field.