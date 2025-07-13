Trump threatens to impose 30% tariffs on imports from European Union and Mexico

HQ

The latest news on the United States, European Union and Mexico . United States President Donald Trump has reignited global trade tensions by threatening significantly higher tariffs on goods from the European Union and Mexico, set to begin in early August.

"We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with The European Union, and have concluded that we must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent, Trade Deficits, engendered by your Tariff, and Non- Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers."

"Mexico has been helping me secure the border, BUT, what Mexico has done, is not enough. Mexico still has not stopped the Cartels who are trying to turn all of North America into a Narco-Trafficking Playground. Obviously, I can't let that happen!" Trump wrote.

The move marks a return to a confrontational trade stance, with major US partners reacting swiftly, denouncing the proposal. Officials on both sides have expressed willingness to keep talking, but the pressure is mounting as the August deadline approaches.