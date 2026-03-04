Trump threatens to halt trade with Spain over military base dispute

HQ

President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off trade with Spain after Spain barred the US from using its military bases for operations linked to Iran. Speaking at the White House, Trump said Spain had been "terrible" and suggested he could "stop everything having to do with Spain."

It remains unclear whether the administration can or will follow through. Spain is a member of the European Union, where goods move freely between 27 countries, complicating any attempt to target a single member state. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reportedly reminded Trump that trade negotiations with the bloc must include Spain.

The dispute adds to wider tensions, including Spain's refusal to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP and its criticism of US-Israeli strikes on Iran. In 2025, US exports to Spain totalled about $26bn, while imports reached roughly $21bn, with pharmaceuticals and olive oil among Spain's main exports...