Trump threatens "to go in and kill Hamas" if attacks persist

United States President Donald Trump has warned he would "go in and kill Hamas" should the group continue to target suspected collaborators and armed gangs in Gaza, a statement that threatens to unravel the fragile truce.

The remark contrasts with comments made earlier this week in which he appeared to accept Hamas's actions against criminal groups. Diplomats and aid agencies voiced concern, saying the ceasefire's survival now looks uncertain.

Officials reported fresh violence around the enclave in the last days, complicating talks over disarmament and future governance. International mediators urged restraint, but the president's message has increased fear that the temporary calm could end.

