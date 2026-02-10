Trump threatens to block opening of US-Canada bridge "until the US is fully compensated"

HQ

US President Donald Trump has threatened to block the opening of a major bridge linking the United States and Canada, insisting Washington must be "fully compensated for everything" it has given to its northern neighbour. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said the Gordie Howe International Bridge would not open until Canada treated the US with "the Fairness and Respect that we deserve."

In the statement posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused Ottawa of taking advantage of the US. "The Canadian Government expects me, as President of the United States, to PERMIT them to just 'take advantage of America!'" he wrote, adding: "I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them." He also claimed the US should own "at least one half of this asset."

The threat has drawn sharp criticism from US officials in Michigan, where the bridge connects Detroit to Windsor, Ontario. Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin warned that blocking the project would be "awful for our state's economy," saying it would lead to "higher costs for Michigan businesses, less secure supply chains, and ultimately, fewer jobs." Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office also defended the bridge as a symbol of "bipartisan and international cooperation."

Trump also revived broader grievances with Canada, criticising dairy tariffs and recent trade moves involving China. He claimed a Canada-China trade deal would "eat Canada alive," adding provocatively: "The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup." Canadian officials have rejected several of Trump's claims, with Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens calling the accusations "just insane."