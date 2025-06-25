Trump threatens Spain with double trade cost over NATO spending dispute

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Spain . At the NATO summit in The Hague, President Donald Trump warned that Spain will face harsher trade terms in future negotiations following its refusal to meet the alliance's increased defense spending goals.



"We're negotiating with Spain on a trade deal. We're going to make them pay twice as much," United States President Donald Trump said (you can check his entire intervention on this matter in the video below).

However, as part of the European Union, Spain does not engage in direct trade negotiations with the United States. Instead, the European Commission represents the interests of all 27 member countries in those discussions.

While other members supported the new target, Spain maintained that it could meet its obligations with lower investment. Trump criticized Spain's stance and promised economic retaliation, though trade agreements with EU members are handled collectively.