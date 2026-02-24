Trump threatens higher tariffs to countries that "play games"

HQ

On Monday, US President Donald Trump warned nations against backing away from his recently negotiated global tariffs, saying he would impose much higher tariffs under different trade laws if they "played games" with the US. The comments came after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, prompting Trump to tout alternative legal authorities for imposing duties and hint at new license fees on trading partners.

The Supreme Court decision effectively ended the collection of the IEEPA-based tariffs, which generated over $500 million daily in US Treasury revenue, but Trump quickly replaced them with a temporary 15% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. His decision sent global markets tumbling, with the Dow Jones falling 1.65% and the S&P 500 down 1.02% on Monday.

Amid the uncertainty, the European Union postponed a key trade vote with the US, while China and India urged Washington to reconsider its measures. The situation has left US trading partners wary, and congressional Democrats have introduced legislation seeking refunds for the now-illegal IEEPA tariffs, though its passage remains uncertain...

Trump on Truth Social:

Any Country that wants to 'play games' with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have 'Ripped Off' the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!