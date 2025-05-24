English
World news

Trump threatens fresh tariffs on EU and imported iPhones

Trump announces 50% tariff on EU goods and 25% levy on foreign-made smartphones.

The latest news on the United States and European Union. Trump has announced on Friday sweeping tariff threats targeting both the EU and tech giants like Apple, proposing a 50% duty on EU imports and a 25% tariff on smartphones made outside the US.

The move rattled financial markets, driving stocks down and boosting gold prices. While the White House argues that European Union trade talks have stalled, the European Union insists negotiations must be grounded in mutual respect. Stay tuned for more updates.

Donald Trump // Shutterstock

