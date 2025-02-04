Donald Trump threatens tariffs on the European Union as trade tensions rise

HQ

While the trade war with the United States continues to unfold on multiple fronts, the president Donald Trump has confirmed that tariffs on European Union goods will definitely happen. After imposing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada (with those tariffs delayed by a month following retaliations) and 10% on China (starting Tuesday), Trump stated that tariffs on European Union imports are inevitable in order to address the trade imbalance.

The president of the United States criticized the European Union for not accepting enough American products, particularly cars and farm goods, while the United States imports billions from Europe. However, he reassured that trade disputes with the United Kingdom could be resolved, suggesting a more favorable stance toward the country. In fact, last week, British Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told the BBC that the United Kingdom should be exempt from any tariffs, pointing out that the United States does not have a goods trade deficit with the United Kingdom. In any case, it seems Trump won't take the same approach with the European Union.

