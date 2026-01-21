Trump tells Davos: No force in bid to take Greenland

HQ

United States President Donald Trump sought to calm mounting tensions with Europe on Wednesday by saying the United States would not use military force to gain control of Greenland, even as he doubled down on his belief that only Washington can secure the strategic Arctic territory.

"People thought I would use force, but I don't have to," Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos. "I don't want to use force. I won't use force." Still, he insisted that no other country or group of countries was capable of protecting Greenland, which is part of the Danish kingdom and home to about 57,000 people.

Trump's remarks came amid growing concern among NATO allies that his push to acquire Greenland could strain the alliance. In a combative, hour-long speech (which you can watch above), the US president criticised European governments on issues ranging from energy policy to immigration, calling Denmark "ungrateful" and dismissing the Greenland question as a "small ask" involving a "piece of ice."

He said he was seeking "immediate negotiations" with Denmark over Greenland's future, arguing that United States control would enhance global security in the Arctic. At several points, Trump mistakenly referred to Greenland as Iceland, drawing quiet confusion in the audience.

The speech overshadowed much of the Davos agenda, with hundreds of delegates gathering to watch, though many drifted away before Trump finished speaking. European leaders have warned that his approach risks deepening divisions across the Atlantic, even as Denmark and Greenland signal openness to an expanded US presence short of a takeover...