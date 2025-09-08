Trump targets Tom Hanks: Calls actor "woke" and "destructive"

HQ

The latest target of Donald Trump's verbal attacks is none other than one of Hollywood's most beloved icons - Tom Hanks. This comes after the prestigious U.S. Military Academy at West Point decided to cancel the ceremony where the actor was set to receive the Sylvanus Thayer Award. The honor is given annually to prominent Americans who are considered to embody the academy's values of duty, honor, and country.

Trump commented on the decision via his own platform, Truth Social, stating that it was wise of West Point to withdraw the ceremony. He labeled Hanks "destructive" and "woke," while also seizing the opportunity to take shots at the Oscars and other "fake" Hollywood events. Trump wrote:

"Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. Important move! We don't need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!! Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE."

Hanks, who has long supported U.S. veterans and was praised for his roles in films such as Saving Private Ryan and Band of Brothers, was initially celebrated when the award was announced back in June. But West Point's alumni association instead decided to cancel the event, citing its wish to focus on the academy's core mission — training officers for the Army.

It remains unclear whether Hanks will be granted the award at a later date or if the decision effectively marks the end of the recognition altogether.