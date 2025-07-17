Trump targets "stupid" "foolish" Republicans over Epstein client list

HQ

Divisions in the US government continue over the so-called Epstein files. Client lists, flight logs, and more pertaining to sex offender and New York financier Jeffrey Epstein are believed by many Americans to be part of a large cover-up, implicating many rich and powerful individuals in a sex abuse scandal.

Donald Trump, the current US President who had in the past called for the logs and files to be released, now claims that they are non-existent, and that it's now the latest in a list of "hoaxes" set to turn his supporters against him.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social (via the BBC), Trump went after the Democrats at first. "These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at. They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates," he wrote.

He then went onto attack other political groups, including his own former supporters and Republicans. "My PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line, and sinker. They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will... some stupid Republicans, some foolish Republicans, have fallen into the net."

Despite Trump not wanting to give any solid answers on the Epstein files, a lot of Americans are waiting to hear more about them. A YouGov poll indicated 79% of Americans believe the government should release any and all documents it has. An internal Democratic poll also showed 58% of respondents believed Trump was "maybe or definitely" was involved in a cover-up.