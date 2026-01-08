Trump targets Raytheon: Threatens to cut contracts over stock buybacks

HQ

Donald Trump has warned Raytheon that it could lose future US government contracts unless it halts stock buybacks, escalating his pressure campaign on defence companies to prioritise weapons production over shareholder returns.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, the US president accused Raytheon of being the slowest major contractor to respond to Pentagon demands, saying he had been briefed by the Department of War on the company's performance.

"If Raytheon wants further business with the United States Government, under no circumstances will they be allowed to do any additional stock buybacks," Trump wrote, adding that the company must "get its act together" before seeking new contracts.

The remarks follow Trump's broader push to reshape the defence industry as global tensions rise, including plans to sharply expand the US military budget to a record $1.5tn military budget for 2027 (up from $900 bn in 2026).

Trump on Truth Social:

I have been informed by the Department of War that Defense Contractor, Raytheon, has been the least responsive to the needs of the Department of War, the slowest in increasing their volume, and the most aggressive spending on their Shareholders rather than the needs and demands of the United States Military.

Raytheon seems to think this is the Biden Administration, and this is "business as usual," IT'S NOT! Either Raytheon steps up, and starts investing in more upfront Investment like Plants and Equipment, or they will no longer be doing business with Department of War.

Also, if Raytheon wants further business with the United States Government, under no circumstances will they be allowed to do any additional Stock Buybacks, where they have spent Tens of Billions of Dollars, until they are able to get their act together. Our Country comes FIRST, and they're going to have to learn that, the hard way!