Trump targets global rivals with new metal tariffs

Steel and aluminum imports to the US will now face significantly higher barriers, sparking backlash from allies.

The latest news on the United States. United States President Trump has announced on Friday that tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum will be raised to twice their current level, in a move aimed at shielding domestic manufacturers ahead of the election.

Speaking at a Pennsylvania steel plant, he framed the decision as vital for preserving US jobs, though trading partners like Canada and the EU have already warned of possible retaliation, so it remains to be seen how this escalation will reshape global trade dynamics.

President Donald J. Trump speaks with members of the press prior to boarding Marine One to begin his trip to South Carolina. Washington, D.C. - February 28, 2020 // Shutterstock

