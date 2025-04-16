Trump takes the driver's seat in Japan-United States trade talks

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Japan . In a move that caught Tokyo off guard, Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he would personally join trade talks between Japanese and American officials in Washington.

Japan had initially expected a lower-profile encounter focused on trade and investment, but the sudden involvement of the President, shifting the tone from procedural to presidential, signalled a broader agenda, including military cost-sharing and currency matters.

With tariffs hitting Japanese exports and more than 75 countries lined up for similar talks, Washington seems to be leveraging its position. Japan, on the other hand, aims to navigate this pressure by promising investment and pushing back on major concessions.