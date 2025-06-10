English
Trump supports arrest of California governor amid clash over National Guard deployment

Newsom vows legal action as tensions escalate over federal intervention in LA protests.

The latest news on the United States. President Donald Trump has openly endorsed the potential arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom, intensifying a bitter dispute over the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles during recent immigration protests.

The governor condemned the move as unconstitutional (read here what Newsom said yesterday), pledging to challenge the administration in court. Meanwhile, Trump dismissed the criticism, framing the protests as justification for stricter border policies.

WASHINGTON - February 22, 2025: President Donald Trump speaks as he walks into the White House from the South Lawn // Shutterstock

