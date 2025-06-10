Trump supports arrest of California governor amid clash over National Guard deployment

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. President Donald Trump has openly endorsed the potential arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom, intensifying a bitter dispute over the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles during recent immigration protests.
The governor condemned the move as unconstitutional (read here what Newsom said yesterday), pledging to challenge the administration in court. Meanwhile, Trump dismissed the criticism, framing the protests as justification for stricter border policies.