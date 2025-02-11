Donald Trump: Ukraine may be Russian someday

HQ

In a recent interview with Fox News, United States President Donald Trump raised eyebrows by suggesting that Ukraine "may be Russian someday" and saying he has demanded a deal with Kyiv for $500 billion worth of rare minerals to cover the cost of US support "so we don't look stupid" as peace talks continue amidst the ongoing war with Russia.

Trump, pushing for an end to the nearly three-year conflict, discussed the potential for a deal, stating that Ukraine might eventually become part of Russia or not, depending on future negotiations. He also made it clear that the United States expects a return on its substantial aid to Ukraine, including a proposal to receive valuable natural resources, such as rare earth minerals, from Kyiv.

With tensions high, Trump is sending his special envoy, Keith Kellogg, to Ukraine to explore potential peace proposals. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is preparing for a meeting with Vice President JD Vance at the upcoming Munich security conference, has emphasised the need for security guarantees from Washington in any deal with Russia. For now, it remains to be seen whether Trump can broker a deal that will bring lasting peace.