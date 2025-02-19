Trump suggests Ukraine could have prevented war, shifts blame in United States-Russia talks

HQ

In a new twist, President Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine itself could have avoided war with Russia had it made a deal earlier, rather than being left out of recent United States-Russia peace talks.

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, he expressed disappointment in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for complaining about his country's exclusion, arguing that negotiations should have taken place long before the invasion.

Trump also hinted at a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the month ends, a move that has left European leaders increasingly uneasy about his diplomatic strategy.

Meanwhile, Zelensky, under pressure to hold elections amid martial law, pushed back against claims of declining support, insisting that Ukraine remains united in its fight against Russia.

Concerns are growing that Trump's efforts to broker peace might come at the cost of conceding too much to Moscow, despite his insistence that his only goal is to end the war. For now, it remains to be seen how these negotiations will reshape the balance of power in Europe.