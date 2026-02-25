Trump still wants 15% tariff despite 10% launch

HQ

As we already know, the United States began collecting a new 10% global import tariff at midnight. However, we now know that the administration of Donald Trump is working to raise the rate to 15%, a White House official said (via Reuters).

Customs authorities notified importers that the 10% rate would apply under Trump's initial order, even though the president later said he wanted a 15% levy. Officials said Trump has not changed his position, but no formal order increasing the rate has yet been signed.

The policy shift follows the court's decision to invalidate earlier tariffs imposed under emergency powers, potentially opening the door to billions of dollars in refund claims. Markets reacted cautiously amid the confusion, while key trading partners including China urged Washington to drop what they called unilateral trade measures.

So, while the tariffs have begun at 10%, it is very possible that we will soon see the rate rise to 15%, or receive further clarification from the White House in the coming days...