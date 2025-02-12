Trump speaks with Zelensky immediately after call with Putin

HQ

United States President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

While details of the conversation remain limited, Zelensky confirmed the call in a Telegram post, where he shared more details and emphasized Ukraine's commitment to a lasting peace while bolstering the country's military and technological capabilities.

This came shortly after a 90-minute call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the end of these calls, Trump struck an optimistic tone, stating that both Zelensky and Putin were committed to ending the conflict. For now, it remains to be seen where these talks will lead.