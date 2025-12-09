Trump slams European leaders: Europe is a "decaying" group of nations led by "weak" people

HQ

President Donald Trump delivered a blistering critique of European leaders in a wide-ranging interview released just hours ago with Politico, calling them "weak" and accusing Europe of failing to manage migration and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump described the continent as "decaying" and suggested that without stricter border policies, some European states "will not be viable countries any longer." This comes almost at the same time as he slamed Brussels for fining Musk.



He singled out London Mayor Sadiq Khan as a "disaster," blaming his election on immigration. Trump also expressed admiration for hard-right European politicians like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and indicated he would continue endorsing candidates aligned with his vision for Europe.

Trump on other matters:

On the Ukraine war, Trump offered no reassurance to European allies, claiming Russia held the upper hand and criticizing their peace efforts. He reiterated his call for new elections in Ukraine while promoting a draft peace plan he said Zelenskyy had yet to review.

The president also discussed domestic matters, including the economy, health care, and the Supreme Court, maintaining a combative tone but claiming success on economic issues despite voter concerns over the cost of living. For more, here's the full interview.