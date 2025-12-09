Trump slams Brussels fine on Musk as "nasty one": Europe is heading in "bad directions"

HQ

United States President Donald Trump criticized the European Union's €120 million fine against Elon Musk's social media platform X, calling it "a nasty one" and questioning how regulators justified the penalty.

The fine, issued last week under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), cites violations including incomplete advertising transparency, inadequate researcher access to public data, and deceptive design in X's paid verification system.

"A nasty one... I don't see how they can do that"

Trump said he expected a full report on the EU's decision later Monday and expressed concern over Europe's regulatory direction. "I don't see how they can do that," he said, adding that Musk had not reached out for his assistance.

Musk had earlier dismissed the fine on X, calling the decision "bullshit" and emphasizing that "freedom of speech is the bedrock of democracy." US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, also condemned the move as an attack on American companies.