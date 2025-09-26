Trump signs executive order advancing $14 billion TikTok sale

HQ

We just got the news that President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to move forward with the sale of TikTok's US operations. The plan involves creating a new American-led entity with participation from global investors, while China's ByteDance is expected to retain only a limited role. The White House highlighted support from high-profile business figures and confirmed that the platform's algorithm will be retrained under US oversight. Despite this step, uncertainty remains over how much influence ByteDance will keep and how the new structure will manage core technology, leaving the deal's long-term impact open to scrutiny. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!