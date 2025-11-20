Trump signs bill ordering release of Epstein files

HQ

Trump has signed a bill directing the Department of Justice to release files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This came just one day after the legislation passed Congress with near-unanimous support.

Trump presented the decision as a push for transparency while also trying to link senior Democrats to Epstein. The bill advanced quickly after months of political tension surrounding its timing, culminating in a dramatic shift when the president urged Republicans to back it earlier this week.

Congress approved the measure by overwhelming margins, following the recent release of more than 20,000 documents from Epstein's estate, including correspondence that reignited scrutiny of his past connections across United States politics. The Justice Department has not confirmed how much material will be made public or when the first documents will be released, so stay tuned for further updates.