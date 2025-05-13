Trump signals willingness to join Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. United States President Donald Trump has expressed interest in joining potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey later this week, aligning with European efforts to establish a 30-day ceasefire.
While Kyiv awaits Moscow's formal response, Trump suggested he may attend the meeting during his scheduled visit to the Middle East. Despite ongoing shelling, diplomatic contacts have intensified as leaders try to capitalise on what Turkey calls a rare window for peace.